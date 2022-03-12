Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

