Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,825 shares of company stock worth $2,225,914 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.65 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.