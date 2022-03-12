Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 119,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

