Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

