Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,228 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY opened at $48.77 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

