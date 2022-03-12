Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

