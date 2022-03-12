Scotiabank Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.38.

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.07 and a twelve month high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

