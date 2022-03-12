Scotiabank Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

