Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.