Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,584 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 0.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,198,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,444,123. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

