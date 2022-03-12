SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.