SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $190.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.85 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $230.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaSpine.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.
Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,088. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $442.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SeaSpine (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.