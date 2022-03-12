Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Shares of STB opened at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,274.31. The stock has a market cap of £223.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

