Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 686,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

