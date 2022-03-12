SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

