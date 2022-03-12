Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

