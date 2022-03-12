Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts predict that Shell will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

