Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$694.03 on Monday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$658.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,095.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,593.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total value of C$430,568.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

