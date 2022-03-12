Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

BREE opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.26. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.