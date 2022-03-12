Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($197.20) to £135.90 ($178.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £115 ($150.68) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($197.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £127.98 ($167.69).

SPX stock opened at £119.95 ($157.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of £147.94. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £107.85 ($141.31) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($225.69).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

