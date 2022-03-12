Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Drops By 50.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAW. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $32.26 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.