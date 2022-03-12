Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR) Drops By 79.4%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 5,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.08% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

