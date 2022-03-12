Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 92.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AIRYY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

