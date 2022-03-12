Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Drops By 85.0%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000.

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,186. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

