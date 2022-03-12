Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Rises By 300.0%

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

