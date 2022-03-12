Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 52.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

