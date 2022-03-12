Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Drops By 52.3%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.