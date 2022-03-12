Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Increases By 150.0%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CHW Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000.

Shares of CHW Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. CHW Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

