Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 61.8%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 6,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

