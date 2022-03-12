Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 61.8%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of DDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 6,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.