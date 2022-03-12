Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Rises By 286.7%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,500 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the February 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,117.2 days.
Dixons Carphone stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
About Dixons Carphone (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dixons Carphone (DSITF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.