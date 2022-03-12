Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,569,500 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the February 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,117.2 days.

Dixons Carphone stock remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

About Dixons Carphone (Get Rating)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.