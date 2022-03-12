Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Grows By 304.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 304.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. 120,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,062. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.