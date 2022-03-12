Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rises By 10,200.0%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $22.25 on Friday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

