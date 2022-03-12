Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 70.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ENRT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 92,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,587. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Enertopia (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.