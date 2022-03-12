Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 93.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.
Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.