Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 93.4%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the February 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

