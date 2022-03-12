Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Increases By 205.9%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

FINW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 25,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,260. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

