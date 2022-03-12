Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Expands By 92.2%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $$11.86 during trading hours on Friday. 113,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,173. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

