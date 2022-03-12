Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 67.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. 106,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,806. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.74) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($102.17) to €87.00 ($94.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.82) to €60.25 ($65.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.