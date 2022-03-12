Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Declines By 92.6%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEEXU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000.

