Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Increases By 918.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 918.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GVDNY shares. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

