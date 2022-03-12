Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Declines By 93.9%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,708. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

