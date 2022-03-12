Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Grows By 349.2%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a growth of 349.2% from the February 13th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,911.0 days.

OTCMKTS GPAGF traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $12.05. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. Gruma has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

