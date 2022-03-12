Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Drops By 68.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Infobird stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 67,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,088. Infobird has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFBD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

