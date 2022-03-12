Short Interest in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Drops By 84.2%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LRFC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 1.64. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

