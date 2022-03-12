Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Increases By 105.9%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,600 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the February 13th total of 1,817,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $$1.46 on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

