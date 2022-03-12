Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 61.4%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 1,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marubeni has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $117.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

