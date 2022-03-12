Short Interest in MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK) Decreases By 98.0%

MDwerks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MDWK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. MDwerks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14.
MDwerks Company Profile (Get Rating)
