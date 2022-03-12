Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Grows By 3,033.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MEIL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

