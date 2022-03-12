Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Grows By 3,033.3%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MEIL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
About Methes Energies International (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methes Energies International (MEIL)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.