Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 62.5%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.