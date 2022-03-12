Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 62.5%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,782. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.