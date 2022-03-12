Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Grows By 153.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRA opened at $10.19 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 968,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 463,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.