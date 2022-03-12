Short Interest in Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Drops By 99.4%

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PRTDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Petro Matad Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.