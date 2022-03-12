Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Increases By 327.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,207. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

