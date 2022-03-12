Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Decreases By 75.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of PUTKY stock remained flat at $$35.25 during trading hours on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

